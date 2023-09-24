Paul Bunyan Show Oct. 6-8

Share Facebook

The Paul Bunyan Show, one of the oldest and largest forest industry shows in the country, has sold out its exhibitor space for the 2023 show. The event will be Oct. 6-8 at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. This year is the 65th celebration of Ohio’s forest products industry that is a vital part of the state economy, employing over 115,000 individuals and contributing over $30 billion in economic activity.

Roughly 150 vendors will showcase their newest products and many include live equipment demonstrations. Husqvarna (Booth #510-513) is the Paul Bunyan Show’s title sponsor for the 18th consecutive year and will offer training throughout the weekend in chainsaw safety, cutting and felling techniques, technical tree climbing, aerial cutting, and hazard cutting. Other sponsoring exhibitors include but are not limited to: Columbus Equipment Company (Booth #400, 401, 406, 407), Buckeye Power Sales (Booth #129), Murphy Tractor (Booth #439, 440, 444), and LaRoche Tree Service, Inc. (Booth #443, 448).

Remember to visit the educational sessions held in the Education Hall. Also, enjoy the fun and entertainment of the Great Lakes Timber Show and lumberjack competitions. The wood auction will be held Sunday at 2 p.m., and is the perfect opportunity to buy lumber, live-edge slabs and more.

Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for a discounted price (advance tickets are non-refundable). Adult tickets are $10 day or $28 3-day pass; seniors and kids (7-12) $5 day or $12 for a 3-day pass; 6 and under are free.

Please visit thepaulbunyanshow.com for a complete list of exhibitors, the 2023 show guide and show maps, and all details. The Paul Bunyan Show is the trade show of the Ohio Forestry Association whose mission is to support the management of Ohio’s forest resources and strengthen member business opportunities in the forest products industry and related enterprises.