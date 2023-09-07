Rice it up!

Share Facebook

On a Midwest farm surrounded by cornfields, it was a rare occurrence when rice graced our supper table. I loved and gobbled potatoes, baked, frenched, casseroled, scalloped and hashed. Years later as a young dietitian in South Carolina listening to my patient’s eating habits, I learned that rice trumps potatoes in the South (with the exception of sweet potatoes that is). To blow my ever-loving mind, My boys LOVE rice! This just seems cra-cra for this potato lovin’ mama. Rice to potatoes was like the winners and losers. That changed last winter on a cold morning visit to Beaufort Farmers’ Market with a purchase of Rollen’s Raw Grain Charleston Gold rice.

I had stumbled upon some heirloom varieties of rice from where it had all begun. The story goes that rice was introduced to the Americas through Charleston, SC in the very late 1600s. Being the low country climate and close to the rise and fall of tides created a perfect growing location for rice. Demand for rice began and labor became an issue as it always is in production agriculture. The labor issues were solved then, with the enslaved people of West Africa. These West Africans were the gurus of the time about rice production and of course the experts at eating it too, in many one pot meals. This low country coastal region from the northern South Carolina border to the Florida/Georgia line became the rice coast between 1720s to the early 1860s.

Today per USRice.com American rice farmers produce around 20 billion pounds of rice in the top six rice producing states of Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. The U.S. consumes 10 billion pounds with half being exported. Like Sushi? 95% of all U.S. Sushi uses U.S. grown rice! It’s a known fact that water is important in agriculture but the water in rice production is a key factor. Irrigation methods vary from the traditional “flooding” the field 2 to 4 inches over the entire growing season to drip and overhead irrigation. Innovations over the last 30 years have allowed rice farmers to reduce the amount of water needed to grow rice by 52%. Incredible!

Rice today has hit the big time with all kinds of tik tok and Instagram videos making rice bowls, stir frys, and variations of sushi commonality. Rice is packed full of 15 essential nutrients. Brown rice provides all that wholegrain goodness. Meals with rice keep you feeling full and satisfied. A recent study even shows people that eat rice are less likely to be overweight, reduced blood pressure, reduced waist circumference and metabolic syndrome. Guess it’s time to pile on the rice at the Detwilers!

The long-gone Carolina and Charleston Gold rice that made the trek back to the Buckeye state had flavor out of this world! Breaking news to me was that Rollens Raw Grains opened up a brick and mortar this April in Hardeeville, SC. (www.rollensrawgrains.com). Next time you are in the Hilton Head and Savannah area, you should stop by. I can’t wait to head back to the low country and fill up the larder. Next time I’ll buy a bigger bag. Maybe two.

Eat well and Healthy!

Shelly

3 strips bacon, chopped

¼ cup salted butter

1 small onion, finely diced (about 1 cup)

1 clove garlic, minced (about 1 teaspoon)

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons sugar

Freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups water

1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large skillet, cook bacon in a large cast iron skillet (or other oven-proof skillet) over medium heat until crisp, about 7-8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving the drippings in the pan.

Melt butter in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until the onion softens, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomato paste, kosher salt, sugar and pepper. Cook for 1 more minute.

Add the bacon, water, and rice. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced slightly, about 7-9 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet as you stir.

If you’re not using an oven-proof skillet, transfer the mixture to a greased 2-quart baking dish. Cover the skillet (or baking dish) and bake until the rice is tender, about 30-40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Fluff the rice, garnish with fresh parsley, and serve.

Notes

Use an oven-proof skillet (like this 2.25-quart cast iron braiser), or transfer the rice to a 2-quart baking dish if you don’t have a cast iron skillet.

Keep a close eye on the rice. Overcooked rice will have a mushy, gummy texture, which is not ideal. If the rice absorbs all of the liquid before it’s tender, add a little bit more water to the pan, fluff with a fork, cover, and return to the oven for an extra 5-10 minutes.

Simmer before baking. I learned this tip from Southern Living, and it works really well! By simmering the rice, vegetables, and cooking liquids in a skillet on the stovetop (to reduce the liquid) before finishing it in the oven, you’ll get separate yet tender and fluffy grains. Sometimes baked rice can have a mushy, gummy texture — but not here!

Cover the rice tightly in the oven. Otherwise, steam will escape during the cooking process and the rice will not cook properly.

Stir regularly. Even when the rice is in the oven, use a fork to fluff and stir the dish every 15 minutes or so. This will keep the grains fluffy and separate and will help the rice cook evenly.

Do not substitute with brown rice, instant rice, or other varieties of rice, since the amount of liquid and the cooking time in this recipe is specifically tailored for long-grain white rice.

Garnish with fresh herbs like parsley for a bright touch of color and flavor.

1 # sushi grade salmon or tuna (cooked if desired) or even imitation/real crab, chopped

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons sriracha, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon spicy mayo

¼ cup scallions, chopped

2 c cooked sushi rice (use leftover for best results)

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon (each) of black and white sesame seeds

2-3 mini cucumbers, sliced

avocado and jalapeño, for serving

Combine fish with sesame oil, soy sauce, sriracha and spicy mayo in a large bowl. Stir to completely coat the sushi in the sauces, then fold in scallions. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, add cooked sushi rice, rice wine vinegar and sesame seeds stirring to combine until sesame seeds are fully incorporated.

Grease a 6-cup mini bundt tin with pan spray, then gently press about half of the sushi rice mixture down into each mini bundt.

Next layer in sliced cucumber, then top with the salmon mixture until about ¾ of the way full. Step 5 Top with the remaining sushi rice, pressing down gently but firmly to set.

Cover the pan in parchment paper, then place a large cutting board or baking sheet on top. Carefully flip the cutting board and bundt pan so the mini bundts are right side up then gently lift the bundt pan.

Top with additional sriracha and serve with avocado and jalapeño slices if desired. Recipe

Notes Sushi rice gets stickier the longer it sits, so it is best to cook it the day before if you plan to make the rice yourself

2 tablespoons honey

1 Tbsp. sriracha (plus more for serving)

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp minced or grated fresh ginger

1 ½ pounds skinless salmon filets

3 Persian cucumbers (thinly sliced, or ⅓ English cucumber, cut into thin half-moons)

1 ½ tsp rice vinegar (plus more as needed)

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

3 cups cooked short-grain brown rice

4 oz avocado (1 small haas, thinly sliced)

sesame seeds, for garnish

Preheat the broiler with a rack about 6 inches below it. Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil. In a small bowl, combine the honey, sriracha, soy sauce, and ginger; stir with a fork until the honey dissolves.

Cut the salmon into 1-inch cubes and place them on the baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between each piece.

Brush the salmon with the glaze and cook under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it’s easily flaked with a fork and golden on top.

Meanwhile, combine the sliced cucumber with the rice vinegar, sesame oil, and salt.

To serve: Place 3/4 cup rice in each bowl. Divide and top with salmon, sliced avocado, cucumber, and a drizzle of sriracha, if desired, plus a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

If you’d like a little more acidity, add just a dash of rice vinegar.