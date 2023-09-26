September 2023 Soybean Disease Special Podcast

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The 2023 growing season has provided the opportunity for farmers to experience a variety of environmental conditions. As a result, there have been areas in Ohio where soybean disease infected some fields and will negatively impact the final yield. On this special episode of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist at The Ohio State University, to discuss the growing season and what we observed as well as what growers should make note of heading into the harvest season.