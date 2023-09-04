Soybean Growth Nodules

Share Facebook

By Matt Hutcheson, CCA, Soybean Lead/Field Agronomist, Seed Consultants, Inc.

The relationship between soybean growth and nodules is widely understood. Nodules form on the roots of the soybean plant, fixing nitrogen as early as the V2 stage of development. This symbiotic relationship is key to achieving the high yield potential of today’s soybean genetics. With the appearance of pockets of stunted and yellow soybeans in eastern Corn Belt fields this year, there have been many questions about soybean nodule development. Below are some key factors that can impact the rhizobia bacteria and lead to some of the issues we have seen in soybean fields:

Factors that negatively impact rhizobia bacteria and soybean nodulation:

Saturated soils where oxygen is limited

Excessively dry soil conditions

Compacted soils where oxygen is limited

Some in-furrow fertilizers can be toxic to the rhizobia bacteria

Low soil pH (less than 5.6) or high soil pH (greater than 8.0)

Soils with low organic matter

Residual soil nitrogen can limit the development of nodules

Factors that promote nodulation and efficient nitrogen fixation:

Adequate population of rhizobia bacteria

pH between 6.5 and 7.0

Use of an inoculant that has been correctly stored and applied

Soil temperatures between 40 and 80 degrees F

Soybean nodulation is a key factor in the growth and development of soybean plants. In situations where yellow or stunted soybeans appear, it is a good idea to assess nodule formation. By V2, soybeans should have 7 nodules per plant. Nodules that form on the taproot are typically a result of inoculation in the current season. When cut open, nodules that are fixing nitrogen will be pink or red in color on the inside. If inadequate nodules are present or nodules are not fixing nitrogen, further investigation will be needed.