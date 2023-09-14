Stockmanship and Stewardship Tour for the beef industry in Caldwell

Share Facebook

By Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County Ohio State University Extension

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) in partnership with Merck Animal Health and the checkoff funded Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, are hosting four regional Stockmanship and Stewardship (S&S) events across the nation. These regional events are intended to bring together cattle producers from a large area for a two-day cattle handling and educational program. Events will highlight proper stockmanship techniques as well as local stewardship information.

We are pleased to announce this year one of these events is being hosted in Caldwell, Ohio on Sept. 29 and 30, 2023. This unique Stockmanship and Stewardship event is focused on live low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, Beef Quality Assurance training, and industry updates you won’t find anywhere else.

Participants will gain an edge on learning about consumer concerns regarding beef sustainability and livestock welfare, how those concerns have impacted the industry, and the role that Beef Quality Assurance plays in the conversation. Stockmanship experts Curt Pate and Ron Gill are among the presenters to learn from. Producers who attend not only receive hands-on training in best management practices to help improve their operation, but also the chance to get BQA certified (or re-certified).

Friday’s program will feature the following topics:

Certified Angus Beef programming in sustainability and BQA by Dr. Kirsten Nickles, CAB

biosecurity for beef cattle operations by Dr. Julia Herman, NCBA

Ask and vet! With Dr. Julia Herman, NCBA, Dr. Dave Sjeklocha, Merck Animal Health, & Dr. Justin Kieffer, OSU

Beef cattle health issues by Dr. Dave Sjeklocha, Merck Animal Health

Saturday’s program will feature the following topics:

BQA chute-side by Dr. Ron Gill NCBA clinician & Dr. Dave Sjeklocha, Merck Animal Health

Cattle handling and loading/transport, Dr Ron Gill and Curt Pate, NCBA clinicians

Beef cow nutrition by Dr. Kirsten Nickles, CAB

Beef cattle reproduction, Dr. Alvaro Garcia Guerra, OSU

Forage and fencing by Christine Gelley, Dr. Ted Wiseman, and Garth Ruff, OSU Extension

Registration options include:

Full registration (Includes all events and meals!) — $75

One day registration for Friday or Saturday — $40

Student registration (Includes Friday and Saturday events and meals with proof of Valid Student ID upon check in!) — $40

More details and registration are available online at: https://www.stockmanshipandstewardship.org/events/caldwell-oh

We hope to see you there this fall for this amazing opportunity right in our backyard.