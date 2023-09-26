Sugargrove Farm: 200 Years in Ashland County

Share Facebook

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

Since 1984, visitors to Sugargrove Tree Farm have been making special holiday memories picking out the perfect Christmas tree for their homes, enjoying horse and wagon rides, cookies and some hot chocolate in the process. This on-farm experience has been part of the most recent chapter in the rich family history on the land.

The most recent chapter of the family history on the farm has provided many area families with fond holiday memories.

Current owner Blake Rafeld can only speculate what motivated his early ancestors to leave their successful farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to head West, to the unsettled lands of Ohio. His ancestors had to pass through native forests, over creeks and rivers, and traverse the Great Trail, a Native American trail, on horseback. It was a dangerous trek, full of unknowns, but his great-great-great grandfather, Benjamin Brubaker, took the risk and brought his family to what would later become rural Ashland County.

Rafeld, the owner of Sugargrove Farm, is the sixth generation to own and operate the family farm. Established in 1823, the farm was recognized in July by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a bicentennial farm. The celebratory day included a large family reunion, with one hundred family members from many states across the country. Rafeld, who coordinated the day, has documented his family’s history with extreme detail, back to the farm’s beginning.

“Back then, industry, as we know it today, did not exist in Ohio. The people who had money at that time were the farmers. So, I can imagine that Benjamin had probably heard stories of rich farmland in Ohio,” Rafeld said. “The Erie Canal was also under construction and soon would be the quickest way to ship agricultural goods to New York.”

Soon after arriving in Ohio, Benjamin purchased multiple farms near the Black Fork River. In 1828 Benjamin’s adult son, Peter, purchased what would become Sugargrove Farm from his father. Peter is credited with the development of Sugargrove Farm, upon which he built a bank barn and a farmhouse, both of which still stand today. In addition to the buildings, Peter established a cemetery on the farm which also remains.

Sugargrove Farm in Peter’s time was quite traditional and remained so for several generations. The farm raised corn, oats, potatoes, hay, wheat, cattle, hogs, sheep, chickens, work horses and milk cows. Peter Brubaker is recorded in the history of Ashland County as a significant contributor to the region’s settling. The Pioneer Society of Ashland County named him a Pioneer in 1879.

Peter’s son-in-law, Samuel Whisler, was the third generation on the farm. Samuel is responsible largely for the current day size of Sugargrove Farm. During Samuel’s tenure on the farm, he sold multiple parcels of land to surrounding farmers.

Samuel’s son, Albert Whisler, became the next caretaker of the land. He rented the farm from 1907 until 1923, eventually buying the land from his father for the price of $1. Albert brought many changes to the farm, including electricity and central heat in the house. Albert installed a water pump, concrete floors, milking stanchions and a manure gutter in the dairy barn. The road in front of the farm was improved. Albert also introduced machinery, working with three neighbors to purchase a threshing machine. Albert farmed until 1936 when his health became too poor to continue.

The farm was rented to another farmer for a few years, and then to Albert’s son, Marshall. Marshall left the farm after two years to pursue a career as a Farm Management Specialist with Ohio State University Extension. Albert’s youngest daughter, Evelyn, married James Rafeld in 1939. James was a neighbor who as a young man helped on the farm. When James and Evelyn married, the Rafelds began to operate the farm on shares with Albert.

James and Evelyn bought the farm in 1946. The primary commodity produced on the farm at the time was grade-A milk. Unfortunately, changes in the dairy industry in the 1960s required the family to invest in bulk tanks. The buildings on the farm were not configured to accommodate a bulk tank, so the milk was downgraded. It soon became financially unfeasible to continue milking cows. The family’s primary income came from the farm until 1951 when James found full-time employment at a local landscaping company, still growing some crops and raising hogs on the farm.

While James held the ownership of Sugargrove Farm, it was his next to youngest child, Blake, who started to set a plan in motion to transform the farm. Blake graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in horticulture and started his career as a landscape architect in the 1970s. He and his wife, Chris, were both enjoying life in Columbus, though Blake always felt called to return to the farm when he could.

Chris and Blake Rafeld stand in the family cemetery on the farm.

“I was working for a landscaping company in 1974 and I was tasked with visiting a Christmas tree farm in Eastern Ohio to source more conifers. It was like a Norman Rockwell painting, going there in the snow and seeing all the Christmas trees,” Rafeld said. “Growing up, there used to be a patch of red pine trees on a part of the farm that was not suitable for crop farming. I remember every year, a few days before Christmas, I walk through the snow with my father to that patch of trees and choose our Christmas tree. It’s a memory that stuck with me as I was thinking about the family farm and what the future could look like.”

In 1976, Blake convinced his father to allow him to plant 1,200 Christmas trees in an unused pasture on Sugargrove Farm. Both men had backgrounds in landscaping and nurseries, so they were quite successful in raising the trees. The first year they opened to the public was 1984 and sold 250 Christmas trees.

“We sold all the trees for $12 out of James and Evelyn’s garage,” Chris Rafeld, Blake’s wife, shares. “That was pretty interesting.”

Thankfully, they didn’t have to sell trees out of the garage for long. Blake invested in the Christmas tree business, removing older buildings on the farm and building a new pole barn to welcome the thousands of visitors they received and process the trees. By 2017, Blake estimates the farm saw over 7,000 visitors each holiday season.

“The farm is 90 acres, not big enough to make a living with conventional agriculture. My goals were to develop a business that would allow my family to keep the farm within the family, keep the family involved, and make some money too,” Blake said.

Blake commuted to the Ashland County farm every week from his Columbus home, while maintaining a full-time career in Columbus. In 2017, after over forty years of growing Christmas trees, Blake knew he was ready to retire.

“We found very good buyers, Ben and Lauren Smith, who we’ve known for a long time. I remain the owner of the land and have a stake in the business, but the Smith family is doing the day-to-day management of the farm now,” Blake said.

What does the future of Sugargrove Tree Farm look like? Blake knew it was important for the land to remain in agriculture as long as possible. His decision to enroll the farm in a land preservation easement in 2003 secured the farm’s destiny to remain a farm forever.

“Being involved with land development in Columbus, I saw too many farms being turned into housing developments,” Rafeld said. “I knew I didn’t want that to happen here. When Chris and I are gone, the farm will go into a trust managed by our family. I wanted to keep the farm ownership within the family for as long as I could make that happen. I am quite proud that my family has had 200 years of ownership, and I hope we have another 200 years ahead of us.”