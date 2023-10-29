2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials: Results for Henry, Sandusky, and Clinton County

Share Facebook

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU State Soybean Specialist and Alan Geyer. Adapted from C.O.R.N 2023-37

The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production system.

Results for the 2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for Henry, Sandusky, and Clinton County: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/N1%20N2%20S2.pdf We will continue to update this report as additional locations are harvested.

In the early relative maturity trial, soybean yield averaged 78 and 80 bu/acre in Henry and Sandusky, respectively. In the late relative maturity trial, soybean yield averaged 84 and 80 bu/acre in Henry and Sandusky, respectively. In Clinton County, soybean yield averaged 85 bu/acre in the early relative maturity trial and 83 bu/acre in the late relative maturity trial.

The trial plots were planted on April 15 in Henry County, April 10 in Sandusky County, and April 18 in Clinton County. Plots were harvested on October 18 in Henry County, October 11 in Sandusky County, and on October 13 in Clinton County. No lodging weas noted at any of the locations. All the plots were planted in 15-inch rows.

In 2022, the yield was greatest in Henry County, averaging 91 and 94 bu/acre for the early and late relative maturity trial, respectively. This location received 8.2 inches of rainfall in August of 2022. In Sandusky County the yield was 80.3 and 79.6 bu/ac for the early and late maturity trials, and Clinton County, average yield was 85.6 and 87 bu/acre.

In 2022, the planting dates were at least a month later than they were in 2023, with the Henry County planting date of May 13 (vs. April 15), Sandusky County was planted June 5 (vs. April 10) and Clinton County was planted May 12 (vs. April 18).