AgCredit launches Feed the Farmer Program

AgCredit — one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness – launched their Feed the Farmer initiative this week. This is the third year they will be providing harvest meals to local farms as a way to thank farmers for the work they do year round. Now through October 31, 2023, you can nominate your own farm or another farm for a chance to win a meal delivered by AgCredit in November. Visit www.AgCredit.net/feed-farmer to enter.

AgCredit is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System. For more information about the Association and its patronage dividend program, please visit www.AgCredit.net.