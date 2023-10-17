Autumn auctions aplenty

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

A new Ohio law took effect in 2022 to protect farmers from late lease terminations after resources have already been invested into the next year’s crop. According to the new law, if an existing farm lease does not include a termination date or method, landowners are required to provide termination notice to the tenant by Sept. 1. While considered positive for Ohio agriculture, the measure does have implications for the timing of farmland auctions.

Devin Dye

Lima-based Dye Real Estate and Land Co. has a very busy late 2023 schedule with farm auctions, in part due to the new lease law.

“We have five auctions coming up between now and Thanksgiving. We’re going to be all over northwest Ohio and west central Ohio in Defiance County, Auglaize County, Hardin County, Putnam County, and Henry County and we’re having conversations with some more families about other auctions that we may add. It’s just been an interesting end of the year, as opposed to last year when it was really quiet and there were not very many auctions happening,” said Devin Dye, auctioneer, broker and owner of Dye Real Estate and Land Co. “As sellers notify their tenants that they’re going to sell the farm, they have to do that prior to September. Since they’ve already made the decision to have that sale, they just start the process. The new law has put more of an emphasis on timing the auctions in the fall. I think it’s a good law and it’s really good to notify farmers ahead of time and let them know how to plan. It’s really difficult for us as an auction company to get a phone call in February from someone who wants to sell a farm in March or April to then have to notify a tenant that the farm is going to sell when they’ve already bought their inputs and their seed and have maybe done some fall tillage. Now it is more of a heads-up approach to notifying these tenants that they’re going to sell.”

The shift in the timing of the auctions, though, often puts them during the busy harvest season.

“It can be difficult. I farm myself and I understand when I’m in the middle of harvest I don’t want to stop for anything,” Dye said. “But you know if my neighbor’s farm comes up for sale, you can bet I’ll be there. I’ll stop for a couple hours and go take care of that and then get right back at it.”

Though harvest-time auctions may be frustrating for farmer-buyers, there are some advantages.

“Mentally, it’s easier to make a decision as far as purchasing is concerned when you have an idea of what the harvest is going to look like. As you’re going through harvest, you start to get a better feel of what’s going on and what type of crop you’ll have,” Dye said. “The other advantage is that if you purchase a farm and are borrowing money, there are usually annual payments and the payment starts a year from the date you close on it. So, if we have an auction in October or November, we’re not going to close until December or January, and after the harvest is a perfect time for payments to come due.”

In addition, it is easier than ever before to participate in an auction from the combine cab.

“We provide every medium possible for people to bid during a live auction. We have an online platform that allows bidders to hook up to their phone in the combine or the tractor and click a button to bid online,” Dye said. “We live stream the auctions, so they can hear what’s going on in real time and our online staff will get that bid. We provide those options for every auction. You also can do a phone bid. We have people available to accept phone calls during the sale.”

There are also some advantages to sellers with auctions in the last quarter.

“From a tax perspective it’s nice to be able to get that taken care of immediately following the auction. If you have an auction in January or February, you’re going to have to wait a whole year and some of that tax information isn’t fresh in your mind. It’s easier to get it done at the end of the year and send everything to your tax accountant to handle it,” Dye said. “It is usually a benefit for the seller just wrapping everything up in one year. And for many sellers, the timing of the sale is strictly circumstantial. Every one of the auctions that we have coming up is just due to the timing of family situations or situations specific to the farm.”

No matter the reason, the autumn of 2023 will be a busy harvest season for both farmers and Dye Real Estate auctioneers.

