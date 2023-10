Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal joins Zach Parker in Crawford County for this manure application Cab Cam. His business, Zippy’s Manure Service, stays busy between custom hauling and application for hog and dairy farms.

The 2023 Cab Cam series is brought to you by Precision Agri Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.