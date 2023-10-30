Farm girl, pre-vet, military plumber relishing her role as Ohio Fairs’ Queen

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

She is a farm girl, pre-vet, plumber in the Army National Guard who can pull off the tierra-clad elegance of royalty. It seems, well beyond the crown currently on her head, 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre is a young lady who wears many hats.

Hardacre, now a junior at the University of Findlay, grew up in Clark County with a farm background and was very active in 4-H and FFA at Global Impact STEM Academy.

“I grew up on a farm and my grandparents had a dairy farm, so I’ve always been around cattle and they also had grain as well. I have always had an interest in agriculture,” Hardacre said. “When I was old enough, I did pretty much every animal project that I could, except for dogs horses and goats. I did everything else. I also did a lot of sewing, cooking, baking, and poetry projects too. 4-H and FFA really helped grow me into the person that I am today, learning a lot of necessary concepts like leadership or being able to speak in front of a crowd or complete a project from start to finish and have that feeling of pride when you’re able to present something that you’ve done or grown.“

With aspirations of becoming a large animal veterinarian, Hardacre made the decision to serve in the Ohio Army National Guard to help pay for her education.

“I don’t like to give up on my dreams easily, even if I have to work hard, put in a little extra elbow grease to get where I want to be. I’ve always wanted to be a large animal veterinarian. This huge ambition of mine it’s not a cheap one, so I made the executive decision for myself to join the Army to help pay for my college education. Now I am a plumber in the Army National Guard and I know it sounds a little different to what I want to do on the civilian side, but I think the experience is really helpful,” Hardacre said. “I’m a firm believer in getting as many opportunities and experiences as you can within your life and I honestly think this really is a nice addition to my learning opportunities. Being a plumber in the Army National Guard just has taught me a lot of things that I never thought I would really be interested in. It definitely was not my first choice, but it worked out with my timeline with getting me to college. Being in the military is about is making personal sacrifices and, honestly, I really have enjoyed it. I fell in love with soldering and I actually had the best time of my life when I was doing all of my training. Even though it might not be what I’m wanting to do long term, it’s definitely an applicable skill if something comes along in my future and I need plumbing capabilities.”

Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre is a young lady who wears many hats in her roles as a student, farm girl and a plumber in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Stationed in Norwalk with her role in the Army National Guard, and as a pre-vet student at the University of Findlay, Hardacre threw her tierra in the ring to run for the highly competitive title of Ohio Fairs’ Queen last winter. In January of 2023, at the Ohio Fair Managers Association Convention in Columbus, Hardacre was bestowed with her newest title. Since then, she has been finding ways to balance her busy life to include the various duties of Ohio Fairs’ Queen.

“I was able to get to 48 fairs this year, and that’s not including the multiple trips that I was out at my own fair in Clark County as well as the Ohio State Fair multiple times. I really work well with having a busy schedule. It keeps me on task. There have been a couple conflicts with military training versus doing some of my Fairs’ Queen duties, but everybody in both organizations has been really helpful,” she said. “Being the Ohio Fairs’ Queen is not just about showing up. You’re going to a lot of different meetings, especially in the spring and fall. All of the county regions get together and have district meetings. At those events, the Queen is advocating for agriculture and spreading awareness of how important agriculture is in the lives of not only our youth, but everyone. Advocating for agriculture is at the very top of my responsibilities list, but there’s also more on the royalty side with going to different events, fundraisers, working with different sponsorships, and just really being a living, breathing example of how agriculture can impact your life.”

Some of her agricultural advocacy efforts spill over into her role in the Army National Guard as well.

“I love talking about agriculture and animals, specifically cows, but all animals and all aspects of agriculture and farming. In my National Guard unit, I’m in a unique position. When I go on my drill weekends, we always end up talking about agricultural animals or some aspect of farming when I’m there,” Hardacre said. “It’s really nice to be able to have those conversations with other adults about agriculture. I will explain the difference between a heifer and a cow, or the different heads on a combine and how harvest works. I kind of giggle at them sometimes, but there’s so many different personalities and backgrounds and people have come from so many different places and experiences in the military. When you come together it’s just kind of like a big kerfuffle and you all explain about what you know and your life and what you’ve been doing, so I always try to highlight on my Ohio Fairs’ Queen stuff. My unit is so supportive of me and they love to hear all my stories.”

In talking to her military peers (and superiors) and fairgoers around the state, Hardacre has realized there are plenty of misconceptions about agriculture.

“I feel like there are a lot of misconceptions just because they don’t really see the all the sides to farming and agriculture. There seem to be two main viewpoints that they have. One is that it’s so much hard work that they could never do it and agriculture is not for them. The other viewpoint is, ‘Oh that must be so easy and I can easily start that up and wouldn’t have any problem doing it.’ For those with the first viewpoint I tell them to challenge themselves and try something. You can have a small garden in your backyard or a raised flower bed on a small scale and learn more. For the folks that think it’s easy, I would say also to challenge yourself to try to get involved. Do some research, talk to some farming families you know. I don’t think that there’s any farming family that I can think of who wouldn’t be willing to help somebody or give tips or advice on farming. When I’m talking to people who don’t have any kind of farm experience, they don’t know what it’s like to have a large community come together and support each other with the amount of familiarity and family-like tendencies that we see in the farming community.”

Some of Hardacre’s favorite fairs in 2023 included the Hartford Independent Fair, Bellville Street Fair, Fulton County, Pickaway County, and Putnam County. And, when she could find them, she enjoyed several of her fair food favorite apple dumplings along the way. After a very busy summer, Hardacre is left with many fond memories while wearing a very diverse set of hats in her different roles around the state.

“I would say that with my role as the Fairs’ Queen and with the Ohio Army National Guard, it just honestly bloomed and grew into such an amazing opportunity. It worked out so much better than I ever hoped. I really want to say thank you to everybody that has helped me get to this position: my mom, my farming community, my family, and my sergeants and my command in my unit,” Hardacre said. “In the National Guard, everyone talks about their other outside jobs. I went in and I’m like, ‘Hey I’m the queen for all of the fairs in Ohio now’ and they’re like, ‘You’re kidding, that’s a nice joke.’ ‘No but really, I am.’ It was fun being able to combine both of these organizations for the first time and navigating those waters.”