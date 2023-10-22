Feeding Farmers in the Field finds impressive growth at Creek Bottom Farms

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

For the fourth and final week of the fall 2023 edition of Feeding Farmers in the Field, Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with Matt Treglia of Creek Bottom Farms outside of Ada. The multi-county farm has seen impressive growth since two friends, Matt Treglia and Chad Grant, established the operation in 1999. It now includes 6,000 acres in Allen, Hardin, and Hancock Counties where it employs six people.

Along with a broadcast from their operation, they won a free lunch at the farm and an assortment of other prizes thanks to 92.1 The Frog, as well as A.G. Boogher and Son, RRR Tire, Fertilizer Dealer Supply, North Star Hardware & Implement Co., Farm Credit Mid-America, VTF-Sunrise, Homan Inc., and Golden Harvest.