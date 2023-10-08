Feeding Farmers | R-Hart Farm, Auglaize Co.

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Alan and Randi Rinehart joins the Ohio Ag Net as the second week’s winners of Feeding Farmers in the Field. They discuss the family operation, their past history as a dairy farm, and harvest results so far out of April-planted fields. Alan also stays busy in the custom hay business, staying busy with fifth cutting hay this time of year.

Along with a broadcast from their operation, they won a free lunch at the farm and an assortment of other prizes thanks to 92.1 The Frog, as well as A.G. Boogher and Son, RRR Tire, Fertilizer Dealer Supply, North Star Hardware & Implement Co., Farm Credit Mid-America, VTF-Sunrise, Homan Inc., and Golden Harvest.