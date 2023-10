Share Facebook

Trumbull County is the site of this soybean harvest cab cam as Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins Bill Helmuth of Schwartz Farms in the combine. Discussion centers around the growing food grade soybean operation that has dealt with harvest weather challenges in an area impacted by lake effect. Even so, good yields and a notable premium on the crop are top of mind.

The Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri-Services Inc. More information at www.precisionagriservices.com.