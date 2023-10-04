GrowNextGen partnering with Ohio State to bring more outdoor learning

GrowNextGen has been partnering with The Ohio State University to bring more outdoor learning opportunities to students in Ohio. Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo caught up with Kipp Academy’s Patrick Nightingale recently to discuss a recent activity at Waterman Farms where students got a firsthand look at agricultural sciences at work.
