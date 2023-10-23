Harvest progresses between storms

Share Facebook

Farmers made harvest progress in fields last week between rounds of widespread precipitation, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 22 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 16 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on October 22 was 50.7 degrees, 0.2 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.91 inches of precipitation, 0.23 inches above average. There were 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 22.

While soybean harvest progress remained in line with recentyear trends, corn harvest progress lagged behind last year and the five-year average. Ninety percent of corn was mature and 20 percent was harvested. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 24 percent. Corn for silage was 97 percent harvested. Sixty-four percent of soybeans were harvested. The moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 14 percent. Corn condition was 84 percent good to excellent. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 93 percent complete. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 95 percent complete. Winter wheat was 73 percent planted and 34 percent emerged. Pasture and range condition was rated 46 percent good to excellent, a decrease from the previous week.

Click here to read the full report from USDA