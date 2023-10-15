Heitz Family talks harvest, rebuilding after storms during Feeding Farmers

Share Facebook

The third week of the fall 2023 edition of Feeding Farmers in the Field finds Ohio Ag Net in Auglaize County at Heitz Family Farm for a discussion with Nick and Lisa Heitz, joined on camera by two family members Aubrey and Jeremy. Together, they discuss the operation, as well as their unique position of rebuilding their farm shop and grain leg after a storm took them out earlier this year.

Along with a broadcast from their operation, they won a free lunch at the farm and an assortment of other prizes thanks to 92.1 The Frog, as well as A.G. Boogher and Son, RRR Tire, Fertilizer Dealer Supply, North Star Hardware & Implement Co., Farm Credit Mid-America, VTF-Sunrise, Homan Inc., and Golden Harvest.