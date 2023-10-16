Jill Biden visits Ohio poultry farm

Share Facebook

In October, First Lady Jill Biden visited Outward Farms, a family-owned egg farm in Union County as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour. She also met students as a part of the Investing in America Workforce Hub efforts in Columbus.

“As a farm that always puts our ‘ladies (hens) first’, hosting First Lady Jill Biden at Outward Farms was an honor for me and our family, and the visit allowed us to discuss our shared commitment to education and the importance of creating learning and authenticity in every experience,” said Sandra Lausecker, president, CEO and founder of Outward Farms. “As third-generation egg farmers, my brother Daniel Lausecker and I build our values into all we do at Outward Farms and are deliberate about transparency and sustainability in all aspects of organic egg production. The opportunity to showcase our innovative approach to egg farming, feature an overview of our future Education Center, and share the incredible work that U.S. egg farmers do to bring nutritious, high-quality eggs to Americans makes me very proud.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Biden for her generous giving of time to visit our family farm. It was a privilege to represent America’s egg farmers and to highlight the good work egg producers do each day for their hens, our environment and our community.”

Outward Farms is a USDA Certified Organic cage-free egg farm with three 27,000-hen barns. There are 14 acres of outdoor space for hens dedicated to each barn. The three egg barns transport eggs by conveyor into one central egg processing plant where eggs are sorted by size, washed, run under a UV light and high-resolution camera to check for quality, weighed and packed in cartons or flats. The plant can process about 6,000 dozen eggs per day, or nearly 70,000 eggs.

The farm also has a second-floor education center that overlooks the processing area, hen houses and the outdoor area, where hens will eventually roam. The goal for the education center is to bring in groups from the community to see firsthand how egg farming works — from hen to carton — and to learn the innovative story of Outward Farms.