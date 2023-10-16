Members approve merger of Luckey Farmers, Inc.

Share Facebook

The members of Luckey Farmers, Inc. based in Woodville, and Ida Farmers Cooperative, based in Ida, Mich., have approved the merger of their cooperatives at each of their special meetings held Oct. 3, 2023. The effective date of the merger will be Feb. 1, 2024

After holding a series of informational meetings, both cooperative boards were pleased that the memberships approved the board’s recommendation for the merger.

“We are confident that together we will become an even stronger cooperative and be better positioned to improve our already strong portfolio of products and services that we offer,” said John Moore, Luckey Farmers board chairman. “Both cooperatives have employee teams that take pride in their work and will continue their strong culture of service and commitment to our customers.”

Each cooperative met their respective state cooperative law and individual bylaw requirements for a successful merger vote for lucky farmers the current bylaws state that a quorum necessary for any vote or other action by the members is at least 10% of the members in the association participating in person or by absentee vote. If the association has more than 500 members, 50 members participating in person or by absentee vote constitute a quorum. Ohio cooperative law requires approval of the merger by at least 60% of the member votes cast. Luckey Farmers had 307 members who participated in the vote, with 86% voting in favor of the merger.

For Ida Farmers, 50 members of the cooperative must be present. Ida farmers had 117 members that participated in the vote, with 87% voting in favor of the merger. The ballot counting of both memberships was tabulated by representatives of each cooperative audit firms that were present at the special meetings.

Together Luckey Farmers and Ida Farmers will have 11 locations across Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan providing products, programs and services through its grain, agronomy, energy, and feed divisions to meet the needs of agricultural producers across its footprint. The newly unified cooperative will be headquartered at the current Luckey Farmers office located in Woodville. The initial board of directors will consist of 12 directors with representation from each geographical district. More information and further updates will be provided in coming months.