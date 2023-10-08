Night for Young Professionals inspires future leaders at Wilmington College

Share Facebook

By Shelbie Snoke, Wilmington College

Students had a successful night of networking and professional development when Wilmington College’s agriculture department hosted the Night for Young Professionals in October, sponsored by Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s soybean farmers.

The theme of the event was Green to Great and coordinated with the help of agriculture students Paige Teeters, Mekenzie Jolliff, and Shelbie Snoke, and advisor Chad McKay, along with Ohio Ag Net’s Bernadette Arehart. Around 70 students came together for the event including a dinner from City BBQ, breakout rooms led by professionals in the agriculture industry, and incredible prize giveaways.

“It is opportunities like this that set Wilmington College apart from the rest of the pack,” McKay said. “Our students meet industry professionals and have the ability to network with them and when the time comes to land that internship or career, they have the connections made to get their feet in the door.”

At the start of the event, students had the opportunity to sit down with industry professionals and have their resumes looked over to gain pointers on what hiring managers are looking for in today’s job market. They could also get professional headshots taken by senior agricultural business student, Megan Roell. Erin Wollett, a 2015 Wilmington College alumna, now serves as the agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Cardington-Lincoln High School. She kicked off the program by sharing her experience in the agriculture industry and the transition from being “Wilmington College green to a great industry professional.” Following Erin’s message, students split up into breakout rooms with industry professionals.

In Mock Interview Do’s & Don’ts, Lori Culler, Owner of AgHires, and Katie Brown, Senior Recruiter at AgHires, led mock interviews with students and broke down the interview process. Hilary Poulson, the Growing Forward Specialist from Farm Credit Mid-America, covered the topic of personal finance for emerging professionals. During the session, students learned the basics of budgets, credit cards, credit scores, retirement planning, and needs versus wants. The final breakout room was a panel discussion moderated by Joel Penhorwood featuring Brooks Warner, OSU Extension Educator for Agriculture & Natural Resources in Clinton County, Michael Bailey, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, and Wollett. They discussed how to inspire greatness, lead, and network.

“When in an interview, show your passion for the job and agriculture,” Bailey said. “Those who are hiring are looking for passion over skills. Skills can be learned throughout the job, but having a passion for what you’re doing is what will really stand out.”

Throughout the evening spent among agriculture industry leaders, Wilmington students were able to network and ask questions about what being in the industry truly looks like. The event was a great opportunity for young professionals to learn about the next phase of life as this next generation of agriculturalists eagerly prepares to lead in their own ways beyond Wilmington College.