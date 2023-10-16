Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 320 | A Royal Story

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Rebekah Hardacre, the 2023 Ohio Fairs Queen. Rebekah is also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard. They talked about her reign as queen including the many fairs she attended throughout the summer. Her reign concludes at the upcoming Ohio Fair Managers Association Convention held each year in early January.

More in this week’s podcast:

Micah Mensing, GrowNextGen Ambassador: Micah talks with Dale about his path leading up to the GrowNextGen Ambassador program and where his career path has led him since then.

Micah talks with Dale about his path leading up to the GrowNextGen Ambassador program and where his career path has led him since then. Evan Hahn, Farm Credit Mid-America: Dale talks with Evan about National Co-Op Month and the history behind Farm Credit. Evan also mentions all the different services and benefits Farm Credit offers its customers.