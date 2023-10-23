Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 321 | Soybeans and Livestock Go Toegether Like Two Beans in a Pod

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Laurie Isley, United Soybean Board, Communication & Education Committee Chair. She talks about soybeans’ role in livestock diets and what research the United Soybean Board does to maximize feed efficiency. Laurie is also a farmer from Michigan, so she gives a brief harvest update.

More in this week’s podcast:

Doug Miller, Between the Rows Farmer: Doug gives a harvest update as he is one of this years Between the Rows Famers located in Fayette county.

Doug gives a harvest update as he is one of this years Between the Rows Famers located in Fayette county. Madi Layman, Ohio Soybean Council: Madi talks with Dale about biodiesel and the history behind its start till today.

Madi talks with Dale about biodiesel and the history behind its start till today. John Linder, OCWGA Board Member : Dusty talks with John about the recent Ethanol Trade Team that he hosted on his farm.

: Dusty talks with John about the recent Ethanol Trade Team that he hosted on his farm. Jack Bardakjia, Gapuma Ltd: Jack is from the United Kingdom and he talks with Dusty about his time in the United States learning about ethanol and his experience with the Ethanol Trade Team

Jack is from the United Kingdom and he talks with Dusty about his time in the United States learning about ethanol and his experience with the Ethanol Trade Team William Aidoo, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Africa: William is from Ghana and he talks to Dusty about his experience learning about ethanol and corn production as part of this Ethanol Trade Team.