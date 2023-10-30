Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 322 | Ag Credit Aims to Develop Rural Communities

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Libby Wixtead and Phil Young, both of Ag Credit. They talk about all things Ag Credit such as their podcast ‘Ag Credit Said It,’ mission statement, community involvement and agriculture finances. As an agricultural cooperative, Ag Credit works to give back to their customers while developing the communities they serve.

More in this week’s podcast:

Steve Reinhart, United Soybean Board: The United Soybean Board recently conducted a survey on soybeans and animal agriculture and Steve talks with Dusty about the results of it.

Wendy Osborn, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association: Wendy talks with Dusty about the recent Ethanol Trade Group that visited Ohio learning about corn production within ethanol.