Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 12, 2023

Scattered showers hang out over the northern half to third of Ohio today, ending later this afternoon. Rain totals in the north can be up to half an inch today. Southern Ohio sees a mix of clouds and sun. Temps remain mild through the day as south and southwest flow continue. Dry weather takes control tonight and holds through most of tomorrow. However, we have a strong system and cold front moving towards the state that will bring rain and thunderstorms from tomorrow night through a large part of Saturday. Rain totals there can be .25″-1″. The map below shows cumulative totals from today through Saturday.

Cooler air arrives Sunday and holds through Tuesday. Strong north winds will pick up moisture off the Great Lakes, creating cloud bands over the state through the period. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers, but most of the period will be precipitation free. Wednesday we moderate temps, but clouds thicken. Scattered showers develop late wednesday, and then continue Thursday into Friday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .5″ with coverage at 60%.

Behind the front next week, we dry down again for next Friday afternoon into the following weekend. Temps will be cooler, but not as cold as the start of next week.