Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny and warm today, before a frontal boundary moves in late this afternoon and tonight. We see strong south breezes through the day promoting drying, and we likely are able to get into the fields some for a last surge before the rain shows up. Showers and storms overspread the region tonight through tomorrow. Rain totals look to be .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%. Rain from the frontal passage is shown on the map below.

Colder air surges in on the backside of the system. Strong north winds draw this colder canadian air down across the Great Lakes. This sets us up for lake effect clouds and we wont rule out an isolated shower or two from Sunday all the way through next Tuesday. Temps will be normal to below normal for this time of year. By Wednesday, we can expect temps to moderate as winds turn back to the southwest.

Our next front is looking to pass through the eastern corn belt next Thursday into friday. While rain is likely, totals will be significantly less than this weekend. We expect .1″-.5″ with 60% coverage next Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday. Behind that front, we are dry for Friday afternoon, and the entire weekend of the 21st and 22nd. Temps will stay mild through that weekend and we start the following week above normal as well.