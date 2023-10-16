Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 16, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around for your Monday thanks to strong north flow across the Great Lakes. This continue to bring down cold air, and as it comes across the water of the Lakes, it picks up moisture. Clouds will be the dominant result, but we wont rule out a few isolated showers. This same type of set up continues tomorrow, but temps will not be quite as cold. This should allow a bit more sunshine, and clouds really start to break up significantly in the afternoon.

Wednesday is milder with partly to mostly sunny skies, but clouds start to increase late. Our next front arrives Thursday, bringing rain showers, mostly to central and western parts of Ohio. The moisture lingers through Friday, taking the precipitation east into eastern Ohio. Combined, we are looking at .25″-.75″ with coverage at about 80% of the state.

We clear out for the weekend, getting a mix of clouds and sun. Then we stay partly sunny Monday through Wednesday of next week, before our next front shows up late Wednesday night and next Thursday. This again will be a rain maker, with potential of up to .75″.