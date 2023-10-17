Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 18, 2023

Share Facebook

A good deal of sunshine today, with warmer temps and good evaporation. We should see good drying through the day and potential for field work all around. However, a cold front is still knocking on the door, and will bring rain potential in for tomorrow. Right now we are projecting rains starting late morning to midday, and then going through into early Friday. We take a break for Friday afternoon in most areas, and then on Saturday we have another fast moving wave coming through the eastern corn belt that brings another round of light showers. Rain totals for both waves will end up at .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below show rain totals from tomorrow morning through Saturday.

Much colder air dives in for Sunday, and clouds will mix with some sun. Temps start to moderate Monday, and then we are warmer for Tuesday through most of Thursday. Our next front arrives next Thursday night and lingers into Fidray. We are still talking about potential for .25″-.75″ with coverage at 70%.

Drier weather should emerge to finish the following weekend and go into the start of the next week.