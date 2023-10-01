Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 2, 2023

Share Facebook

Our dry weather pattern continues to start this week with well above normal temps, full sunshine and fast drying. We expect evaporation rates to be near maximum levels through Wednesday, with temps moving close to some record highs in a few areas over the next few days. There should be nothing keeping us from getting to the fields unless it is crops not being quite ready yet.

Our next frontal passage works in here later in the week on Thursday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase through the day Thursday as showers and storms are set to develop by afternoon in the west, and then spread east through Thursday night and into early Friday. By sunrise friday we will be done with moisture in most areas, with just lingering shoewrs in the far SE. Those dissipate quickly Friday morning. Rain totals from the system will be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of the state. The map below shows our thoughts this morning.

An upper level low follows the front through friday and Saturday, but will stay north mostly over MI. We can see some clodus circulate into parts of northern Ohio Friday afternoon and Saturday, but at this time we are not expecting additional precipitation. Central and southern Ohio will likely see better sunshine potential friday and Saturday. All areas will be clearing out by Sunday at the latest. Much cooler air dives in as this wave moves through the Great Lakes, with the coldest air settling in for Saturday. By sunday we are on the backside and south flow returns.

We will be sunny and dry Monday through Thursday of next week, with temps back closer to and even a bit above normal for the period. This gives us the potential for another great harvest window from late this weekend through next week