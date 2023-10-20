Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 20, 2023

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds today and we and we will deal with lingering moisture. Most of the action today is very, very light in the north, but heavier in far southern OH. All told, we expect a from .05″-.5″ of moisture today with coverage at 80% of the state. Another fast moving complex is set to move through Ohio tomorrow, and will have potential for up to half an inch of moisture over 75% of the state. It will be a soggy couple of days and the map below shows potential from this morning through tomorrow night.

Sunday turns much colder as strong north flow comes across the Great Lakes. We expect clouds to hold tough, although some sunshine is likely as we work through the day. Monday better sunshine potential arrives, and that helps temps to not be as chilly. Tuesday-Thursday we have partly to mostly sunny skies with above normal temps and great evaporation. That will be our harvest window here, but admittedly, we end up with more clouds in the north on Wednesday and Thursday, as moisture will be moving along a warm front to the north of us in MI and over southern Ontario.

A low pressure system moves in to finish next week, bringing rain and thunderstorms for Friday and saturday. Rain totals are expected to be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%. Much colder air is likely behind that system to finish next weekend and start the following week with potential for killing frost in numerous areas.