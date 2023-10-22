Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 23, 2023

Share Facebook

A couple of dry days to start the week in Ohio. Southwest flow will help temps bounce a bit as well, with a surge to above normal levels by tomorrow afternoon. Evaporation will be excellent and drying good, but with only 2 days of this prime drying forecast, we question whether it will be enough in all areas. Wednesday we have clouds building in the west, and scattered showers develop in the afternoon in NW Ohio. Through the rest of Wednesday and Wednesday night we have those showers spreading across the northern half of Ohio with rain totals up to .5″ and coverage at 80%. In the southern half of the state coverage drops back to about 30%.

Thursday we are mostly precipitation free, but clouds hold firm in many areas. Friday and Saturday will feature scattered showers, with about 50-60% coverage and daily potential of a few hundredths to .4″. Sunday and Monday we have another strong cold front moving in with can give .25″-1.25″ of rain over 90% of the state. Shower and storms are likely there. The map below shows rain totals through next Monday evening. The Sunday-Monday front also brings another significant change to the region.

Next Tuesday (Halloween), we see a sharp drop in temps as a major surge of canadian air races across the Upper Midwest into the Eastern corn belt. While we have had some patchy frosts up to this point, (just this morning we are seeing frost conditions over the region) we so far have avoided a hard, killing freeze in most places. That ends next Monday night, Tuesday and on through at least next Thursday. Daytime highs will be well below normal and we will see lows in the 20s likely several nights, bringing our growing season to a complete end. However, in the cold surge, we do likely stay dry with no new precipitation threats.