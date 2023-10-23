Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 24, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry for your Tuesday. This has the potential to be one of the warmest days of this week. Evaporation will be strong and drying should be the best of any day the rest of this week. Southwest winds will keep those conditions in place through the entire day. We stay dry through tomorrow midday, before seeing some threats to that dry pattern.

Clouds increase tomorrow morning into midday, but scattered showers wait to develop until later in the afternoon and evening. Hit and miss activity continues through the overnight, mostly in areas north of I-70. Rain totals are not impressive at a few tenths or less, and coverage is less than 50%. However, it means we are slowing drying potential significantly. Thursday is dry for most of the daytime hours with clouds and some sun. Then hit and miss showers return after midnight, but are done by shortly after daybreak Friday. Clouds and sun mix it up through Friday and we should stay mostly precipitation free. Wednesday through Friday, rain totals will stay at under half an inch combined, with coverage at no more than 60%.

Over the weekend, we get a little more active. Showers and storms develop in central to northern Ohio by midday Saturday, and then we see those continue and spread through the rest of the state through Sunday and Monday, until a cold front finally sweeps through late Monday into early Tuesday. Rain totals for the Saturday through Monday time frame will be from half to 2.5″ with coverage at 80% of the state, and are outlined on the map below.

Much colder air blasts in behind that front. Temps go to below normal levels for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the mid to low 20s. We will see a hard freeze Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, completely ending the growing season. Temps do look to rebound for next weekend, but it will be a very chilly period ahead of that.