Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 25, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Not as warm today as clouds build in over parts of the state. However, widespread precipitation will stay mostly to the west and north of us. We won’t rule out some scattered shower activity this afternoon in NW and north-central OH, and then through this evening and into tomorrow morning scattered about over areas north of I-70. However, coverage is looking to be no more than 30-40%, and totals a few hundredths to a few tenths. Tomorrow turns out partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry with a good southwest breeze through the day.

Friday we see more clouds again, and we wont rule out scattered showers. Coverage will likely be a little higher than today, but still we see plenty of places miss out. Drying will slow some with the clouds through the day. A frontal complex is on the way for the weekend.

Showers and storms will be around from Saturday through Monday midday. Saturday action is widely scattered and coverage is only about 50%. Sunday activity has 90% coverage and totals that are more significant. The best thunderstorm threat is sunday as well. Monday the front clears the state, with rain in the morning and midday, and much colder air blasting in behind. Rain totals for the Saturday through Monday period will be .25″-2″ with coverage at nearly 100%, and are shown on the map below.

We are very chilly Monday afternoon through Friday of next week. Daytime highs will be well below normal and we stay in the 30s and 40s multiple days next week. The growing season will end too, as temps dip into the mid to lower 20s several overnights. Temps will start to moderate late Friday and the following weekend, the first full weekend of November. We will be dry all the way through next week and weekend, after the rains end monday midday to early afternoon.