Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 26, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mostly dry for our Thursday in Ohio. We will be seeing some precipitation develop off to our west this afternoon and evening but generally, we are staying dry here. Southwest winds will help bump temps and we should see good drying through the day.

Scattered showers pop up overnight in parts of Ohio, and then continue to hang around tomorrow, although your Friday moisture is more focused on southern Ohio vs north. Still, we are looking at only 30-40% covergfe through the day Friday. Saturday we can expect some hit and miss shower activity as well, with closer to 50% coverage. Temps stay mild. Significant rain and thunderstorm development comes overnight Saturday night through Sunday and lingering into Monday afternoon. Rain totals in that period will be .25″-2″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Rain potential for the Saturday night through Monday period is shown on the map below.

Behind the front we get significantly colder for Monday night and stay very chilly into Friday midday. However, we are mostly dry from Tuesday of next week into next weekend. The only exception will be the potential for some lake effect Wednesday night into Thursday in NE Ohio. We can expect a hard freeze Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s at best, and there may be a few places that struggle to get much past 40. We transition onto the backside of that cold canadian prairies high on Friday. That means south winds return, and we should see temps start to moderate. Dry weather will try to hold through the finish of next weekend.