Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 3, 2023

More warm and dry air in over the state today with temperatures pushing again toward some records in some areas. Evaporation rates remain high, and we should see potential for a swift move to the fields by midday as the dew should burn off quickly. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow.

Our next frontal boundary is still on track to move in on Thursday. By midday showers will start in NW Ohio, and then spread east/south through the rest of the afternoon and overnight. Lingering action may still be found Friday morning in eastern areas, but should move out by mid to late morning at the latest. Rain totals from this frontal passage will be .1″-.75″ with coverage at 90%, unchanged from our prior forecast. We will see a dry slot working into the state friday midday and afternoon.

An upper level low will move across the Great Lakes Saturday, but likely only will throw clouds down our way. We will be chilly for sure with strong north flow around the backside of the low. Temps will be below normal Saturday and for the start of Sunday. Sunshine returns in full force Sunday afternoon, and temps will start to moderate as winds turn to the southwest.

Next week is dry Monday through at least Thursday with warming temps, low humidity and excellent evaporation again. We see no impedance to getting back in the fields relatively quickly after this rain event this Thursday.