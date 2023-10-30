Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 30, 2023

Share Facebook

A “change of seasons” is underway. Much colder air blasts into Ohio today. However, our frontal boundary has not cleared all areas yet, and as such, we will have to deal with some lingering moisture in Ohio through mid afternoon at least. Rain will be seen holding on today south of a line from Cleveland to Dayton. NW Ohio is done with moisture and the end of precipitation will slide southeast through the day. Far SE OH likely does not see an end to rain activity until mid to late afternoon. However, as the front clears areas to the east, clouds will give way to some sun and temps will go nowhere. Clearing tonight lets temps drop like a rock. We are looking at a hard freeze.

Honestly we have 3 more hard freezes coming on consecutive nights, tomorrow night, Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime hours will be partly to mostly sunny, which will help it feel a little better. Still, temps will be a good 10-15 degrees below normal through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we are on the backside of the Canadian high, and that allows temps to start to moderate. We are warmer for next weekend. Saturday and Sunday. Notice, we have not brought up precipitation at all in this rundown of the week. From tonight through Sunday, we will be moisture free and should see decent drying, especially late in the week and next weekend.

Our next front arrives Monday (6th) and can bring rain totals from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio, and is shown on the map below. Behind that system we a cooler again into midweek, and then temps moderate next Thursday into Friday, and we will be looking at a drier period again, allowing for fieldwork to continue and even wind down.