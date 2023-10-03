Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 4, 2023

Share Facebook

One more dry day today, and then we have a bit of a pattern change that we will undertake. Today expect highs in the upper 80s again, and a strong south breeze. This will continue to dry things quickly, and we will be able to spend all day in the field. Clouds will start to increase this evening.

A cold front passes through the state tomorrow. Showers start late morning to midday in far NW Ohio, then spread over the rest of the state through the afternoon, evening, overnight and likely will linger through midday on Friday, at least in the east. Rain totals are expected to be .1″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows event rainfall potential. The lack of sun will keep temps down a bit tomorrow vs. today, but we will still be above normal for this time of year. Friday afternoon we see clouds giving way to sun. Then Saturday, an upper level low passes over MI and the Great Lakes, and plenty of clouds will circulate around that. Therefore, we expect more clouds than sun on Saturday, and with strong north winds, colder canadian air dives in. Temps Saturday will likely stay in the 50s, and overnight lows saturday night/Sunday morning will be in the low 40s to upper 30s in a few spots. The chill holds sunday as well, but with better sunshine, it will not feel as cool.

Next week is dry beginning to end. We are chilly to start Monday morning, but sunshine dominates all week, Monday through Friday. That allows temps to climb through the week and we generally will be normal to a bit above normal from Tuesday forward. No rain chances all week, which means we should be able to get right back into the fields and move farther along on harvest.