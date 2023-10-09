Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast October 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A cool start to the week, but we should be mostly dry for the next few days. We continue to see an upper level low try to exit the Great Lakes, but circulation around that low will be mostly limited to MI. Still, today we can see some on and off clouds in northern Ohio, but better sunshine potential elsewhere today and in all areas tomorrow. Temps will start to moderate tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be pleasant with warmer temps, but also a warm front lifting into the state. That warm front will trigger showers over northern parts of Ohio, mostly from US 30 north, for late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Rain totals there can be from .1″-.6″. Southern Ohio sees nothing. Clouds give way to sun for the balance of Thrusady and we stay warm. FRiday sees a cold front advance from the west, but it likely does not arrive here until we get into late afternoon, with showers and storms then from friday afternoon through early saturday morning. Rain totals there can be another .25″-1″. That will put totals from late Wednesday through saturday morning at .25″-1.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below shows potential cumulative rains for that period.

Cooler air returns behind the front. Saturday will hold in ok, but we are much cooler for Sunday through next Tuesday. WE wont rule out a few scattered showers, particularly Sunday as the cold air rotates in, but mostly we will stay dry. The rest of next week should be precipitation free, but cool. A system working into the Rockies next Thursday will be the next front to watch, potentially giving a threat of rain later the weekend of the 21st and 22nd.