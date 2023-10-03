Ohio FFA Foundation announces new leadership

Share Facebook

Amy Jo Baughman will join the Ohio FFA Foundation as the executive director starting on October 16, 2023, concluding a search led by the Ohio FFA Foundation board of trustees. She will oversee two staff members, Lauren Corry, director of communication and stewardship, and Shelby Brown, program manager.

Baughman brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous role with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Office of Advancement as the director of alumni engagement. She is a two-time alumna of The Ohio State University CFAES, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the department of agricultural communication, education, and leadership. She was raised on a sheep farm in Fayette County and has a strong FFA background.

“I’m beyond excited for this unique opportunity. This role is a perfect blend of my personal connection to and passion for FFA, technical training in agricultural education, and professional experience in CFAES Advancement,” Baughman said. “I am encouraged by the dynamic direction of the board of trustees and am ready to work with a great team to build upon existing strengths and positive momentum. Overall, I am eager to invest in an organization that has invested in me.”

Baughman will manage the overall strategic and operational responsibility for the Ohio FFA Foundation’s staff, programs, expansion, and execution of its mission. She will also be responsible for all organization fundraising by building and maintaining donor and sponsor relationships.

Corry has been with the foundation since 2018. She was recently promoted to director of communication and stewardship and previously served as the manager of special projects. Her main duties now include managing external communications, processing donations, and managing industry-facing programs. Corry is serving as the interim executive director until Baughman is on board in mid-October.

Brown joined the team in July as the program manager. Formerly, she was an agricultural educator for seven years. She most recently taught at Eaton High School in Preble County. In her new role, she is responsible for projects and programs that directly benefit Ohio FFA members, chapters, and advisors.

“Amy Jo comes to us with a wealth of experience in fundraising, program development and team management. She and her team will take the Ohio FFA Foundation to even greater heights,” said Kent Fisher, board chair.