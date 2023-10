Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio Field Leader Dusty Sonnenberg is on the road for this episode of the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow to Williams County as he visits with the diversified operation of Rusty Goebel. Goebel raises corn and soybeans, as well as feeds out cattle and hogs while staying busy with involvement through the Ohio Soybean Association.

Ohio Field Leader is a project of Ohio’s soybean farmers and their checkoff.