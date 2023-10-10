Ohio highlights from the World Dairy Expo

Share Facebook

Ohioans once again rose through the ranks at the World Dairy Expo. Here are some Ohio highlights from the event in early October.

• Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET, the winning Lifetime Component Merit Cow, was named Senior and Grand Champion of the International Junior Ayrshire Show. Wishful Thinking is exhibited by Tanner, Brennan, Marissa, and Logan Topp of West Salem. Wishful Thinking will bring home a 20-foot trailer on lease for a year, courtesy of Frenchville Trailer Sales, LLC., and $1,500 presented by BouMatic.

• 2023 International Junior Milking Shorthorn Show Reserve Grand Champion honors went to the Intermediate Champion Lazy-M-Jk Lady In-Red-EXP, owned by Aubree, Aiden and Alaina Topp of Botkins.

• Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer of the World Dairy Expo Junior Show went to Miss Gayles Grace-ET, exhibited by Kendall Thomas of North Lewisburg. Grace is the Junior Champion of the International Junior Jersey Show. Kendall and Grace will take home a $500 cash award presented by Golden Calf Company.

• Junior Reserve Champion of the International Holstein Show honors went to K-Hurst Alleyoop Primed, owned by Doeberiener, Bowen, T. Carter, and D. Reed of West Salem.

• Juniors won big in the International Jersey Show as Miss Gayles Grace-ET took home the banners of Junior Champion in both the Junior and Open shows. Owned by Kendall Thomas of North Lewisburg, Ohio, she also won the Norman E. Magnussen Memorial Award. Following in Grace’s footsteps, the winning Spring Yearling Heifer, DKG Gentry Cream, claimed the Reserve Junior Champion honors in both the Junior and Open shows. Cream is owned by Blake Greiwe of Quincy.

• In the International Guernsey Show Intermediate Champion honors went to the winning Summer Junior Two-Year-Old, Cape May Latimer Honey, exhibited by Savannah Thomas of West Liberty, Ohio, who received the Eugene Nelson Intermediate Champion Award.

• Out of 274 entries in the International Junior Holstein Show Ms Tiple-T Grateful-ET, owned by Colton Thomas of North Lewisburg, was the winning Four-Year-Old and Reserve Senior Champion.

• In the International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute team placed fourth overall with team members Aurora Metz, Alex Zuber, and Max Dotterer coached by Royce Thornton.

• In the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo the Ohio team finished fifth overall with team members Jacob Gilbert, Lauren Homan and Olivia Finke coached by Sherry Smith.