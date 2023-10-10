Soybeans make major harvest progress

Share Facebook

Farmers took advantage of last week’s warm and dry start to make harvest progress ahead of cool weekend showers, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5 percent very short, 43 percent short, 51 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on October 8 was 62.7 degrees, 6.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.51 inches of precipitation, 0.16 inches below average. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 8.

Despite relatively high corn moisture levels, farmers made modest harvest progress, though corn harvested for grain remained behind both last year and the 5-year average. White mold raised concerns in some soybean fields in northeastern counties. Ninety-five percent of corn was in or past dent, 63 percent was mature, and 9 percent was harvested for grain. Corn for silage was 88 percent harvested. Ninety-two percent of soybeans were dropping leaves and 24 percent of soybeans were harvested. Corn and soybean condition were 76 and 73 percent good to excellent, respectively. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 85 percent complete. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 84 percent complete. Winter wheat was 31 percent planted and 4 percent emerged. Pasture and range condition was rated 54 percent good to excellent, down slightly from the previous week. Livestock were reported to be doing well and benefitted from last week’s cooler weather.

Click here to read the full report from USDA.