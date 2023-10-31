The 96th National FFA Convention is almost here!

Share Facebook

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

For many FFA members across the nation, the fall season is best known for harvest and agricultural education’s finest — the National FFA Convention.

From Nov. 1-4, tens of thousands of FFA members will flood the iconic “Circle City” of Indianapolis to gather in the fellowship of the FFA’s national blue and corn gold. Whether members are receiving the coveted American FFA Degree or competing in a national contest, the 96th National FFA Convention is certainly an event you will not want to miss out on. With seven action-packed sessions and a huge expo, there is something for everyone in attendance.

To ensure you make the most of your time at the National FFA Convention, here are a few pieces of advice and memories from the 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Officer Team.

“When heading to National Convention, there are two essential items that will help you

have a successful weekend. First of all, you need some warm clothes or a jacket. You never know what the weather is going to be like. Secondly, I recommend an extra pair of pantyhose. Sometimes National Convention can be tough, don’t be stuck worrying about your pantyhose.” — Ava Evers, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large

“Ohio FFA has a reputation for being a highly represented state in all areas of convention, from finalists to competitors to American Degree recipients to attendees — this year is no exception. Whether it’s our three American Star Finalists, hundreds of American degree recipients, or dozens of agriscience fair and proficiency finalists and CDE competitors, it’ll be a week full of cheering loud and proud for all of our buckeyes. I’m looking forward to rooting for all of our Ohio FFA attendees.” — Luke Jennings, Ohio FFA President

“Meet someone new from a different state, you never know if they’ll be your next favorite person.” — Haylee Acquah, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large

“Something that I really enjoy doing is journaling. I love writing down memories and then

reading them later — it’s like getting to relive the moment. I highly recommend bringing a

notebook of sorts and a pen to National Convention. You don’t have to be journaling

every moment of the day, but in the evening once things settle down just take 10 minutes

to write down a few fun moments of the day. If you’re anything like me, your future self

will thank you.” — Anna Moeller, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large

“While being in Indianapolis, I highly recommend going to the expo part of convention. When looking at all the businesses there, there is new opportunities that can be opened with those conversations. As a bonus, there is always free merch from many booths!” — Emma Wells, Ohio FFA Treasurer

“One of my favorite tours that I went on with my chapter was a tour of the Umbarger Show Feed Factory Tour. We got to watch different types of show feed be manufactured and packaged. Additionally, we learned about the process of making show feed from field to feed pan.” — Chloee Howard, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large

“For the first time last year, National FFA created a 360-degree SAE spotlight stage, where

members would come on stage and talk about their Agriscience Fair Project or SAE. I loved

hearing about all of the unique SAEs from across the country and the dedication to research

and analyzing data in the Agriscience Fair. I also loved seeing so much passion in the presenters, who were excited to share their projects. I was genuinely interested and learned a lot. I can’t wait to visit there again this year.” — Kaydence Morris, Ohio FFA Reporter

“My favorite part of the convention is being able to listen to the keynote speakers as well as the National Officers Retiring Addresses. I enjoy hearing other agriculturalists’ stories or how they might be connected to FFA. The National Officers Retiring Addresses are also always very inspiring and they have become one part of convention that I look forward to every year.” — Katelyn Kinsella, Ohio FFA Sentinel

I am most excited to cheer on members from Ohio FFA as they walk across the stage for proficiencies, CDEs, Agriscience Fair, and American Degrees.” — Lauren Thornhill, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large

“One of my favorite memories from convention is competing in the National FFA Talent Competition. I met musicians from all across the country and got to share my love of music with them. I made so many new friends and am still very close with some of them today.” — Delaney Moore, Ohio FFA Vice President

“Look for the Ohio FFA Association jackets at the sessions and expo center! We will also be singing away at the convention concert!” — Jaden Smith, Ohio FFA Secretary

For those attending the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, the full schedule of events can be found on the National FFA website. If you are unable to make it in person, a live broadcast of the general sessions will be offered at no cost with no registration required. Viewing will be available on RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV’s streaming service RFD-TV Now, as well as convention.ffa.org and YouTube.