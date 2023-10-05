Unverferth debuts six-wheel steerable header transport

Share Facebook

Unverferth Manufacturing introduces new patent-pending 6-wheel steerable header transports for added maneuverability and increased flotation over uneven ground and through fields designed for today’s heavier corn heads and draper platforms.

The new design features a front axle with rubber-cushioned suspension for a smoother ride over any terrain. The rear, in-line walking tandem wheels follow the ground contour to better distribute the weight and increase flotation under load. New, high-capacity IF320/65×15 wheels and tires provide the carrying capacity needed.

These models also include patented, tool-free adjustable rest brackets and tie downs for dependably securing the load. The 16-foot long tongue, 12-foot on model ASWP 42, permits tighter turning for greater maneuverability and added clearance for header gauge wheels and other attachments. An optional 20-foot tongue with built-in drop provides hitching ease when pulled behind a combine and to accommodate flex draper heads.

For greater transport safety the two front and two rearmost wheels feature electric braking for sure-footed stopping power. Standard LED agricultural lighting, reflective striping, round 7-pin bladed plug and transport chains offer enhanced on-road transport safety. The new AWST models are available in 52-, 48- and 42-foot versions to match the producer’s head carrying needs.

All Unverferth header transport models are available in powder-coat finish of implement red, green or black to fit the producer’s choice. A variety of adapter mounting packages are available for select specialized heads.

For additional information, farmers can contact their nearest Unverferth header transport dealer or visit the website at umequip.com.

Unverferth Mfg. Co., Inc. is a world-class, family-owned manufacturer and marketer of tillage, seed, hay- and grain-handling equipment along with pull-type sprayers, fertilizer applicators and agricultural dual, triple and specialty wheel products. For additional information, contact Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., P.O. Box 357, Kalida, OH 45853. Phone 419-532-3121 or visit the website at unverferth.com.