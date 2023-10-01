USDA Ohio NRCS proposed revisions to conservation practice standards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

USDA’s Ohio Natural Resources Conservation Service is inviting input during a 30-day comment period on draft revisions to a number of conservation practice standards. If approved, these standards would revise the current Ohio Field Office Technical Guide (FOTG) and provide the criteria and considerations required for all USDA Farm Bill financial and technical assistance related to the resource concerns being addressed.

“Reviewing our standards ensures that we are placing cutting-edge, scientifically backed conservation practices on farms,” said John Wilson, state conservationist for Ohio. “We want to ensure that the public has time to review and provide input so that we can look to the future of agriculture together.”

These standards will govern participation in USDA Farm Bill and Inflation Reduction Act financial and technical programs. They will be available in the NRCS FOTG as well for use by other partners and governmental agencies.

To view the draft conservation practice standards open for public comment, visit https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/conservation-basics/conservation-by-state/ohio/draft-conservation-practice-standards. Submit a comment through email SM.RC.OH.StandardComments@USDA.GOV.