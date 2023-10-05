What happens to residue P and K after harvest?

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge

Fall provides an important window for nutrient soil sampling. Don’t Guess, Soil Test is still the best nutrient management advice any agronomist will give you. We have a variety of information on how to soil sample and use the results to make sound nutrient recommendations. Visit https://go.osu.edu/fertilityresources to review that information. Here I want to think about nutrients that do not show on the soil test because they are bound in the residue coming out the back of the combine as you harvest. How much P and K are contained in corn and soybean residue? When does it become available?

Some Iowa State work by Dr. Mallarino provides answers. The work reported nutrient partitioning of total plant P and K uptake between grain and vegetative tissue for a 57-bushel soybean and 170-bushel corn crop. From a total uptake perspective, the plant accumulates more K than P but at harvest we remove more P than K.

A brief explanation of P and K plant function is helpful to understand plant and grain accumulation of P and K. Potassium does not form part of plant or organic compounds and is in the soluble ion form within plant tissue and crop residue. Potassium is located mainly in the cytoplasm and cell vacuoles where it activates enzymes, regulates stomata functions, and assists in transfer of compounds across membranes. In contrast, most P is incorporated into the plant organic matter and there is a small amount in solution or as soluble forms.

The net result is that residue K at grain harvest was approximately 50 and 90 pounds K 2 O per acre for corn and soybean respectively. Residue P at harvest is 5 to 15 pounds P 2 O 5 for corn and soybean respectively. Given the amount of K in crop residue the amount and timing of release is worth considering as we look at soil test results.

Figure 1 shows the release of potassium from an October harvest through April of the following year. Corn residue has more potassium than soybean. The pattern of K release is different. In soybean residue, the fastest period of release was October to February and then flattens. For corn the release is more linear from harvest through April with 50 pounds of K2O still in the residue.

Some things to think about with residue nutrient cycling. Higher yields would contain proportionately higher K and P. Tillage, rainfall, temperature would affect the rate of residue decomposition and nutrient release. Some of the year-to-year variation we see in K soil test may relate to residue cycling. About 10 pounds of K 2 O changes soil test 1 ppm. The results should be considered when interpreting large temporal soil-test K variability and making decisions concerning soil sampling date. You can find the complete Iowa State report at https://go.osu.edu/pkresidue.

Figure 1. Change in the potassium content of corn and soybean residue after harvest.

Corn hybrid and soybean variety selection

By Stephanie Karhoff

Harvest may still be in progress, but preparation for the next growing season is already on the forefront of growers’ minds. Hybrid and variety selection is one of the most important management decisions to be made and should be based on reputable yield data and other agronomic characteristics.

Yield trial data can be used to predict hybrid or variety performance, with preference being to use multi-location and multi-year trials. This is because multi-location yield averages will reflect a range of growing conditions as weather, insect and disease levels, and nutrient availability fluctuate from one season to the next. By relying on multi-location data, growers can better estimate how consistently a hybrid or variety performs.

There are multiple sources of yield trial data. One that I encourage you to explore is the Ohio Crop Performance Trials. These trials evaluate soybean varieties and corn hybrids at multiple locations across the state for yield and other characteristics. You can find the results and learn more about their methodology at https://u.osu.edu/perf/.

Yield trials like the Ohio Crop Performance Trials will also report a least significant difference (LSD) for corn or soybean yield. This value measures environmental variability and is used to make more reliable comparisons between seed products, than using only the mean yield value. A higher LSD value indicates more variability, and a lower LSD value indicates less variability in the trial. Yields of two hybrids or varieties are statistically significant only if their yields differ by more than the LSD value. For example, if Variety A has a mean yield of 75 bushels per acre and Variety B has a mean yield of 70 bushels per acre and the LSD value is 4, the two varieties are significantly different since the yield difference (5) is greater than the LSD value (4). Most trials report LSD values at a level of 0.1 (or 10%), so this means 90% of the time yields between the two varieties will significantly differ.

Hybrid or variety performance is also influenced by management practices like crop rotation and tillage, as well as field-specific conditions such as drainage or soil type. When possible, use yield trials with similar conditions to your fields to better predict performance specific to your farm.

Another consideration when choosing corn hybrids and soybean varieties is disease resistance or often referred to as “tolerance.” Review your scouting reports and field history to identify key diseases to focus on when making selections. Also consider how management practices will increase disease risk. Fields in continuous corn in a no-till or minimum-tillage system will have higher levels of pathogen inoculum overwintering in residue and will require hybrids with above average disease resistance packages.

Selecting corn hybrids and soybean varieties best suited for your growing conditions and management practices will set the stage for a successful season ahead.

CORN-to-Go is provided by Ohio State University Extension highlighting timely agronomic research. It is written and compiled by Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019 and Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047.