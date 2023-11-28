2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials: Results For All Trial Locations

Share Facebook

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, Allen Geyer, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-39

Results for the 2023 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials are available for all locations: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/all%20yield%20data.pdf.

We will update the report with seed protein, oil, and size as we finish analyzing samples. Sortable yield data will be available in the upcoming days on the Ohio Crop Performance Trials website: https://u.osu.edu/perf/.

The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production system. The entries for each test site were planted in a randomized complete block design. Each entry was replicated four times and planted in plots 28 ft long and 5 ft wide containing four rows seeded at 15-inch row width. The seeding rate was 150,000 seeds per acre. Corn was the previous crop at all locations, except C2 where the previous crop was soybean. All locations were no-till except the N2 and S2 locations, which were planted into a stale seedbed. Farmer cooperators sprayed pre-emergence herbicides (varied by location). All locations were sprayed post-emergence with First Rate, Flexstar, and Select Max.