Bane-Welker Equipment acquires exclusive Case IH commercial application equipment sales & service rights for Ohio

Bane-Welker Equipment now offers commercial application sales and service in all 88 Ohio counties.

Bane-Welker Equipment is pleased to announce it has acquired the exclusive Case IH Commercial Application Equipment rights from Kale Marketing LLC of Richwood, OH. This acquisition expands Bane-Welker’s reach across Ohio, bringing its exceptional brand, products, and services to more commercial application customers.

“We are thrilled to have acquired the exclusive rights for Case IH’s commercial application business in Ohio. This is a game-changer for us, as it allows us to access new markets while offering unique and differentiated products, support, and services to our commercial customers,” said Jason Bane, President and COO of Bane-Welker Equipment. “This transaction is a vital piece in Bane-Welker’s ongoing transformation, and through this, we are creating significant value for our customer base, stakeholders, and Case IH. Furthermore, I would like to personally thank Mrs. Eilene Kale, Mr. Jeff Evans, and the entire Kale Marketing team for their professionalism and respect throughout negotiations and the closing process.”

Bane-Welker remains dedicated to prioritizing the customer. With the addition of this contract, Bane-Welker will be able to sell, service, and provide parts support to commercial application businesses across Ohio.

As part of the integration process, Bane-Welker will be hiring and relocating some of Kale Marketing’s personnel to leverage their expertise, knowledge, and customer relationships as well as shifting equipment to many of its Ohio locations. To lead this new division, Wes Strahler (BWE) has been tapped as Ohio Commercial Division General Manager.

“Since we are a growth orientated company, this new commercial venture will allow us to expand our market share, diversify our products and services, and access new Case IH technologies,” stated Bane-Welker’s CEO Phil Bane. “I am very excited about this opportunity and believe it is an example of our dedication to our customers, employee-owners, and the future of Bane-Welker Equipment.”

About Bane-Welker Equipment

Bane-Welker Equipment is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. The company offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales, and customer support. Bane-Welker operates 6 stores in Ohio, including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica, and Wilmington and 9 stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Pendleton, Plymouth, Remington, Terre Haute, Winamac, and Wingate. Originally founded in 1967 as Bane Equipment by Kenneth and Patricia Bane, the company went on to merge with North Central Agri-Power headed up by Norm Welker and his partner group in January 2013. In 2018, Bane-Welker Equipment became 100% employee owned.