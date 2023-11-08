Combine Adjustments To Minimize Vomitoxin

Share Facebook

What can we do at a field level to reduce vomitoxin levels within a harvested grain sample? Simple adjustments to your combine could help in effectively lowering vomitoxin. Field Agronomist Luke Schulte and PFR Location Lead Tyler Schindel discuss options they’ve learned that can help. Tune in to this latest installment in the Beck’s Agronomic Video Series for details.