Farmland values? Protein expansion? Trends and tips in a changing financial world

Farm Credit’s Fallon Savage, senior vice president, corporate credit and operations, joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to discuss a wide range of financial topics bound to hit farmers in the year ahead. The main takeaway? In a time of great profitability, keep those pencils sharp when it comes to making strategic decisions for your operation. Topics discussed include farmland value outlook, protein sector expansion, and more.
Check Also
Setting up success with succession planning
By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood With the topic of farm succession comes a number …