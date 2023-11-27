Farmland values? Protein expansion? Trends and tips in a changing financial world

Share Facebook

Farm Credit’s Fallon Savage, senior vice president, corporate credit and operations, joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to discuss a wide range of financial topics bound to hit farmers in the year ahead. The main takeaway? In a time of great profitability, keep those pencils sharp when it comes to making strategic decisions for your operation. Topics discussed include farmland value outlook, protein sector expansion, and more.