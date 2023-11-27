       

Farmland values? Protein expansion? Trends and tips in a changing financial world

November 27, 2023 Country Life, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Farm Credit’s Fallon Savage, senior vice president, corporate credit and operations, joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to discuss a wide range of financial topics bound to hit farmers in the year ahead. The main takeaway? In a time of great profitability, keep those pencils sharp when it comes to making strategic decisions for your operation. Topics discussed include farmland value outlook, protein sector expansion, and more.

Check Also

Setting up success with succession planning

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood With the topic of farm succession comes a number …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved