Gossett tops the nation in Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement

Matthew Gossett, of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA, was a National Proficiency Award winner in the area of Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement.



Matthew Gossett of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter in Ohio began his supervised agricultural experience (SAE) in the fall of 2019 when he rented 12 acres of ground to farm soybeans. He has since increased his land to 43 acres. Gossett also works his family’s soybean farm of 662 acres. He plants, fertilizes, sprays and harvests the crop. He is supported by his parents, Lori and Ronnie, and his FFA advisor, Dara Landess.